Inside The US Intelligence Community Edward Snowden Has Exposed

The U.S. intelligence community is vast, composed of 17 distinct organisationseach operating under its own shroud of secrecy.

Oversight of these agencies generally falls to the Department of Defence or Congress, leaving the average citizen with precious little knowledge of how they operate.

Before ex-NSA contractor Edward Snowden’s leaks, we knew very little about their budget, mission, or capabilities.

Now, months after he first went public in June, and after a number of top-secret disclosures, we know much more.

This is what we know so far about the secretive U.S. intelligence community.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.