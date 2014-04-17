Here's A Guy Snowboarding At 50 Miles Per Hour With A Handheld Jet Engine

A British company called Dreamscience Propulsion thinks it has found the next big extreme sports accessory: jet engines that you hold in your hands.

The electric thrusters, which are attached to a pole that the rider holds in front of them, can get you up to speeds of 50 miles per hour on flat snow.

PopSci posted a video of Dreamscience testing it out, and it’s pretty wild.

It takes a little while to get going:

But then he’s flying:

What it looks like up close, like a mini plane engine:

Check out the full video to see it in action:

Snowboarding with Jet Engines – Jamie Barrow from Jamie Barrow on Vimeo.

