CHART: Failures In Snowboarding Halfpipe Are A Huge Blow To Overall US Medal Count

Team USA was completely shut out in the men’s snowboarding halfpipe, an event in which Shaun White was the two-time defending gold medalist and two other Americans were medal contenders.

One of the benefits of adding snowboarding to the Winter Olympics has been that the events have boosted Team USA’s overall medal haul. In 2006, the U.S. won 25 medals in Torino, seven of those came in snowboarding events.

This year, Team USA has taken home just two of the nine snowboarding medals that have been up for grabs so far and the United States’ chances to compete for the overall medal lead have taken a huge blow.

