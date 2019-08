Two snowboarders dressed in LED suits tackled one of the slopes at Mayrhofen, Austria to mark the end of the first day of the Snowbombing music festival.

The boarders went down in pitch black performing stunts along the way.

They were also promoting Sony’s new XB40 portable speakers.

Produced by Joe Daunt



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.