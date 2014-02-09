A Snowboarder Crashed So Hard Her Helmet Broke On Sochi's 'Sketchy' Slopestyle Course

Tony Manfred
Czech snowboarder Sarka Pancochova was the latest athlete to suffer a brutal crash on Sochi’s controversial slopestyle course.

She hit her head so hard that her helmet split open. Remarkably, she was able to get up and finish the course (skipping the jumps) after her fall.

The slopestyle course was called “sketchy” and “dangerous” earlier in the week. Shaun White dropped out of the event over safety concerns.

Pancochova fell on her head on one of the course’s massive kickers (images below).

Here’s the damage:

The crash was brutal.

Here’s the moment of impact. She fell directly on the back of her head:

She got up and rode down the mountain:

