This Is What It Looks Like To Snowboard In The Middle Of The Night Covered In LED Lights

Leah Goldman

Professional snowboarder William Hughes strapped on a suit made of LED lights and went snowboarding in the Rhone-Alpes region in Southeastern France in the middle of the night.

Jacob Sutton, a fashion photographer and filmmaker, sat on a ski doo and filmed it all making this awesome work of art (via Nowness):

Jacob Sutton’s L.E.D. Surfer on Nowness.com.

