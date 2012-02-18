This Is What It Looks Like To Snowboard In The Middle Of The Night Covered In LED Lights

Professional snowboarder William Hughes strapped on a suit made of LED lights and went snowboarding in the Rhone-Alpes region in Southeastern France in the middle of the night.



Jacob Sutton, a fashion photographer and filmmaker, sat on a ski doo and filmed it all making this awesome work of art (via Nowness):



Jacob Sutton’s L.E.D. Surfer on Nowness.com.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.