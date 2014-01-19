Snowboarder Dies After Striking Tree In Vermont

Snowboarder from Western NY swerves to miss friend on Vt. trial, dies after striking tree

KILLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Authorities say a snowboarder from western New York hit a tree after swerving to miss a friend who fell on a trail at the Killington Ski Resort in Vermont and later died.

The Burlington Free Press reports (http://bfpne.ws/1eVnFth ) that 23-year-old Skylar Ormond, of Canandaigua, N.Y., was snowboarding on Mouse Trap Trail with two friends around 3:15 p.m. Friday. Vermont State Police say one of the friends fell and Ormond swerved to miss him. He went into the woods and tumbled before hitting a tree.

His friends contacted the ski patrol and Ormond was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center. Police say he died there from internal injuries.

