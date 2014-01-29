Light Snow Shuts Down Small Airports And Causes 'Hundreds Of Crashes' In Atlanta

A rare winter storm is hitting the Southeast and Gulf Coast, dropping 1 to 2 inches of snow on Atlanta, according to the National Weather Service.

Five small airports in the region have closed until Wednesday, according to FlightAware.com: Dothan Regional, Southwest Georgia Regional, Acadian Regional, Key Field, and Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International.

At Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, the busiest in the world, 39% of outgoing flights and 38% of inbound flights have been cancelled.

On Twitter, the airport said crews have been de-icing aircraft since this afternoon. If you’re flying through the area, check your flight status with your airline.

After the city was shut down for five days by a 2011 winter storm, it invested in snow fighting equipment. It now has a fleet of 40 snowplows and 30 spreaders (to apply sand/gravel mix) and a plan to take care of priority roadways, bridges, as well as hospitals and police precincts.

But while things may be better than they were a few years ago, they’re far from great. Local news station WSB-TV reports the metro area’s interstates are gridlocked, and “there are hundreds of crashes all over town.”

Georgia Department of Transportation traffic cameras show significant traffic, inadequate plowing, and accidents throughout the metro area. Here’s a sampling:

Google shows bad traffic all over the place:

And as Twitter user @BeerControl pointed out, part of the city resembles a famous shot from a well-loved show:

Look familiar? Change the weather and cut the traffic in half, and you’ve got The Walking Dead:

