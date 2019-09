The first official trailer for “Snow White and The Huntsman,” which has a release date of June 2012, is here — and it’s awesome.



Charlize Theron looks amazing, and the special effects are so breathtaking that we hardly noticed that star Kristen Stewart was barely in the preview.

Watch below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

