How The DC Snowstorm Disrupted FINRA, And Made Its Members Furious

The massive snow storms around Washington, DC have dramatically slowed down FINRA’s response time to inquiries, according to a source at a leading middle-market brokerage firm.



The source, who asked that we not name him or his firm, told us yesterday that he has been trying to contact FINRA since he submitted an advertising form for approval since two weeks ago.

He said he’d hit a brick wall; he can’t advertise his new investment product until they approve it but they won’t respond.

“It’s hurting our business,” he told us.

He says the only contact information FINRA gave him is this phone number: 240-386-4500, which for nearly a week had a recording that more or less said:

“We’re closed because of the horrible weather. We’ll update this message with more information tomorrow.”

The last he heard from them was on Thursday the 4th, when FINRA let him know that they wouldn’t be able to expedite his claim because of the snow storm.

“They said they’d get back to me by Tuesday or Wednesday, but they never did,” he says.

FINRA’s spokesperson admitted that the DC office had only a skeleton crew working through the two massive snowstorms that hit DC recently. Many employees couldn’t make it into the office.

But FINRA also said that all our source had to do was ask them again to expedite the request and they would have pushed his request through.

His response to that is: “I couldn’t ask them again. I couldn’t get in touch with anyone.”

FINRA also said that if we connected them with the disgruntled customer, they would get to his request first thing this morning.

Of course our source wasn’t comfortable with that, fearing reprisal if FINRA learned he had been talking to the press.

But this story has a happy ending. On Friday a real live person answered the advertising phone number. On top of that, FINRA’s attentive response to our call for a comment suggests that the are now prepared to immediately deal with any outstanding requests.

We have not been able to learn whether the request for advertising review from our source has been executed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.