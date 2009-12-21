Snow Storm Screws Up Ivanka Trump's Honeymoon, Couple Ends Up Bowling In Newark Instead

Guess what: Even society’s elites aren’t immune from the weather.



Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner had their honeymoon ruined by snow this weekend.

Here are the last 18 hours-worth of Ivanka’s tweets.

As for the bowling, here’s a shot of her bowling with Jared and someone else whose first name starts with “n”. But who is this third wheel? Inquiring minds want to know.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.