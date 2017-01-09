This gigantic machine clears snow from the streets in Russia

If you thought Winter Storm Jonas was bad, you’ve never been to Russia. Moscow had its heaviest snowfall in 50 years this January, and it takes an army of machines and people to clean it all up. Here’s a brief look at the snow removal process from snow loader to sewage system.

