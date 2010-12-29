INSANE VIDEO: New York City Snow Plow Crashing Repeatedly Into A Parked Car

Watch this crazy video of a snow plow slamming over and over again into an SUV parked on a street in Brooklyn Heights. The snow plow, which got stuck in the snow and was pulled by a city tow truck, was smashing into the vehicle as neighbours screamed in horror.



The city is still buried in snow after the epic snow storm on Sunday, so watch out for the snow plows coming to your street (and keep a camera handy.)

(via NYDailyNews)

Now see photos of the snow storm that hit NYC >



