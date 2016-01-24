There's actually a lot of snow in New York!

Last year, there was supposed to be a big blizzard in New York.

The media hyperventilated for days, and the forecasts got so dire that New York’s nanny-ish mayor closed the entire city before a single flake had fallen.

Of course, the forecasts proved overblown, and we got all of six inches of snow. So New York businesses lost billions of dollars-worth of revenue and productivity for nothing.

This year, thankfully, the predicted “snowmageddon” hit on a Saturday.

And it actually over-delivered!

At this point, we’re about 18 hours into the storm, and an impressive 20-25 inches have fallen.

Check out the scene just now in Park Slope, Brooklyn…

