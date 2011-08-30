iCloud Is Right Around The Corner For Snow Leopard

Photo: Screenshot

Apple is working on an update to Snow Leopard that will include access to iCloud, according to Mac rumours.Apple’s plan is to eventually phase out MobileMe in favour of iCloud, which will be used to sync e-mail, contacts, calendars, files, music, and more to your online account.



It wasn’t clear whether or not Snow Leopard would get access to iCloud when the service launches along with iOS 5 this fall. But Mac rumours says it will be available in an upcoming 10.6.9 update.

Lion users will get iCloud access with version 10.7.2.

