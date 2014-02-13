People Are Abandoning Cars On Snow-Covered Roads In North Carolina

Snow is paralyzing North Carolina as the state runs into some of the same traffic problems that plagued Atlanta a few weeks ago.

Some roads in Raleigh, Charlotte, Fayetteville, and Durham are clogged with traffic. People who are on the roads are getting stuck, and there’s a long wait for tow trucks in some areas.

Brad Panovich, a meteorologist in Charlotte, notes that, just like in Atlanta last month, the bad traffic in North Carolina is being caused in part by everyone hitting the roads at the same time.

People went to work early Wednesday morning, but all left at the same time once the snow started falling between 9 and 11 a.m., causing gridlock on the snow-coated roads. Plows are having difficulty treating the roads because of the traffic.

Some people have already resorted to abandoning their cars:

This is I-77 near I-277 cars at strand still with some people abandoning their cars. pic.twitter.com/vgsrh5IQ0J

— Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) February 12, 2014

Others have wiped out on the snowy roads:

Traffic is bad across most of the state:

Raleigh resident Ben Smith gave Business Insider an account of the traffic situation in the city: “I live and work in downtown. I was able to get from my office back home. My wife works in Morrisville, about 25 minutes away. She left the office at 12 p.m. and is still on the road. I am coaching her home with Google Maps. It appears that, from WRAL TV, the ramp from Wade Avenue to 440 is blocked by abandoned cars. That is a HUGE ramp (downtown Raleigh to highway).”

While there’s gridlock in parts of the city, some roads are abandoned. Smith sent us these photos:

Here’s where some of the gridlock is occurring in Raleigh:

SLOW crawl on Wade at Edwards Mill in #Raleigh. pic.twitter.com/sTjvEZ8mlA

— Brian Shrader (@wraltraffic) February 12, 2014

This road looks more like a parking lot:

This highway in Durham is at a standstill:

Charlotte is also seeing gridlock from the snow:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.