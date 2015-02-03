Snow is messing things up for New York City airports

Residual snowfall from an overnight storm is adversely affecting air travel in and out of New York’s major airports.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, JFK and LaGuardia airports are dealing with significant delays on Monday.

As of 3:30 p.m. ET, JFK is experiencing arrival and departure delays of 31-45 minutes because of snow and icy conditions.

At LaGuardia, flights are experiencing average arrival delays of 1 hour and 46 minutes to 2 hours because of snow removal.

Less than 15% of flights going in and out of Newark Liberty International are experiencing delays.

