Snow In New York City Hasn't Yet Messed Up Airports

A snowstorm of moderate intensity hit the New York City area on Friday morning. So far, only LaGuardia airport is experiencing significant delays, mainly with arrivals.

According to websites that track airport operations, John F. Kennedy International (JFK) and Newark Liberty International (EWR) are operating normally, with modest departure delays.

The snow is expected to taper off mid-morning, but windy conditions and cold could affect travel plans.

We’ll update this post during the course of the day.

Screenshot via Flightradar24 New York’s airspace was as crowded as always Friday morning.

