Incredible Pictures Of Snow-Covered Jerusalem

Photo: AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean

The city of Jerusalem as well as other parts of Israel and the West Bank were covered in snow on Thursday after the worst storm in 20 years swept through the region. The Holy City got about eight inches of snow coverage.With schools and highways closed, Palestinians and Israelis took to the streets to play in the snow.



Meanwhile parts of Australia are baking in record temperatures.

People play in the snow in front of the Dome of the Rock inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, People play in the snow in front of the Dome of the Rock inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, Thursday, Jan. 10, 2013. Stormy weather conditions across the region continued on Thursday with snow, torrential rains and strong winds.(AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean) Snow falls as a group of Orthodox Jews pose for a snapshot next to the Western Wall An orthodox Jewish man prays in the snow Snow falls a an ultra-orthodox Jewish man prays at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City, Thursday, Jan. 10, 2013. Stormy weather conditions continued on Thursday with snow, torrential rains and strong winds across the region. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) A man walks through tombs covered by snow on the Mount of Olives A man walks through tombs covered by snow on the Mount of Olives, in Jerusalem, Thursday, Jan. 10, 2013. Stormy weather conditions continued on Thursday with snow, torrential rains and strong winds across the region. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Snow blankets the city of Jerusalem JERUSALEM, ISRAEL - JANUARY 10: (ISRAEL OUT) (EDITORS NOTE: Image was created using a variable planed lens) A general view from the Jewish cemetery at the Mount of Olives shows the snow-covered old city of Jerusalem on January 10, 2013 in Jerusalem, Israel. (Photo by Uriel Sinai/Getty Images) A Muslim man prays in the snow in front of the Dome of the Rock A Muslim man prays in the snow in front of the Dome of the Rock inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, Thursday, Jan. 10, 2013. Stormy weather conditions across the region continued on Thursday with snow, torrential rains and strong winds. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)A An Orthodox Jewish man walks in the snow in the Mea Shearim religious neighbourhood A snowman at the Western Wall A Palestinian security officer adds finishing touches on a snowman decorated with a Palestinian flag in the West Bank city of Hebron A Palestinian security officer adds finishing touches on a snowman decorated with a Palestinian flag in the West Bank city of Hebron Thursday, Jan. 10, 2013. Stormy weather conditions across the region continued on Thursday with snow, torrential rains and strong winds.(AP Photo/Nasser Shiyoukhi) Jewish family plays in the snow Palestinians play in the snow next to a section of Israel's separation barrier in Qalandia between Jerusalem and the West bank city of Ramallah Palestinians play in the snow next to a section of Israel's separation barrier in Qalandia between Jerusalem and the West bank city of Ramallah, Thursday, Jan. 10, 2013. Stormy weather conditions continued on Thursday with snow, torrential rains and strong winds across the region. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed) Palestinian children enjoy the snow in Hebron Palestinian children play in the snow in the West Bank city of Hebron Thursday, Jan. 10, 2013. Stormy weather conditions across the region continued on Thursday with snow, torrential rains and strong winds. (AP Photo/Nasser Shiyoukhi) Want to see more photos of extreme weather? Check out ... Storm Photographer Captures What Happens When 'All Hell Breaks Loose' >

