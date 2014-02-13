North Carolina Asks Drivers To Please Not Abandon Their Cars In The Snow

Alex Davies

A winter storm is hitting North Carolina, and gridlock is slowly taking over Charlotte and other cities as drivers struggle to get home in snowy and icy conditions.

It’s not nearly as rough as what Atlanta went through a couple of weeks ago, when hundreds of accidents created nightmare traffic. Drivers who gave up and abandoned their cars made things worse for emergency responders and teams trying to clear the roads.

North Carolina drivers are already following suit, and the state’s Department of Transportation is asking them to reconsider:

The Durham Sheriff warns that tow trucks may take several hours to respond:

Drivers in stalled cars should definitely not leave them in a travel lane:

But know that if you end up in a ditch, the Sheriff isn’t going to help you out:

Their efforts to keep abandoned cars off the roads seem like an uphill battle:

