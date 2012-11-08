Large, Clumpy Snowflakes Are Falling Hard On NYC [PHOTOS]

Photo: thuymypham via instagram

Just 9 days after Hurricane Sandy devastated much of the Atlantic, another storm is headed for New York City. The nor’easter — named Winter Storm Athena by The Weather Channel — could bring in six inches of snow. It’s already started to come down pretty hard in New York, and is expected to get worse.



Many are worried that this storm will worsen the damage done by Sandy, knocking down trees and causing additional power outages. Thousands are still without heat and power.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.