Large, Clumpy Snowflakes Are Falling Hard On NYC [PHOTOS]

Joshua Berlinger
Athena snow

Photo: thuymypham via instagram

Just 9 days after Hurricane Sandy devastated much of the Atlantic, another storm is headed for New York City. The nor’easter — named Winter Storm Athena by The Weather Channel — could bring in six inches of snow. It’s already started to come down pretty hard in New York, and is expected to get worse.

Many are worried that this storm will worsen the damage done by Sandy, knocking down trees and causing additional power outages. Thousands are still without heat and power. 

Snow and fog began to trickle into Manhattan this morning.

You can barely see the top of One World Trade centre

The snow has started to get worse.

Which is bad news for areas already devastated by Hurricane Sandy.

Athena is already making Sandy relief efforts more difficult.

Debris cleared from already damaged homes (which insurance uses in order to verify claims) could become dangerous if the snow and rain displaces it or causes a mould buildup.

Damaged areas are getting pummelled again.

Queens is already getting blanketed in snow.

Times Square is also getting hammered.

And so is the Bronx.

It's getting harder and harder to see outside,

Follow our coverage on the incoming nor'easter.

Athena could bury NYC in six inches of snow >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.