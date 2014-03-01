Another Major Snow Storm Could Be Headed For New York City

National Weather Service The storm total forecast in New York City for Sunday, March 2 through Tuesday, March 4.

The brutal winter continues as another round of heavy snow is expected to hit the Northeast early next week, AccuWeather.com reports.

A storm in the high plains will begin moving east on Saturday “with the potential for treacherous ice accumulations Sunday and Monday from Ohio to Washington, D.C., and as far south as Tennessee,” according to NBC News.

A wintry mix could make for a treacherous morning commute on Monday, weather experts warn.

“In the worst case, commuters in New York will be travelling to their offices with snow falling at a rate of an inch an hour, meteorologist Gary Best told Bloomberg.

Expected precipitation amounts, and whether this comes in the form of rain or snow, depends how the storm moves over the next couple of days.

“The precipitation may begin as all rain Sunday morning, but quickly switch to a wintry mix by Sunday afternoon,” the National Weather Service said. The weather service said 6 to 10 inches of snow is possible from Philadelphia to New Jersey along the I-95 corridor.

