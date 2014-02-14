Snow Shuts Down DC Airports

All runways at both Reagan National and Washington Dulles International airports in Washington, D.C., are shut down due to heavy snow and sleet.

According to the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA), the airports both remain open, but no flights are taking off or landing.

Nearly 5,000 U.S. flights have been cancelled today, and another 2,500 are delayed. Airlines have already cancelled more than 200 flights scheduled for Friday, according to FlightAware.com.

Heavy snow crippled parts of the South yesterday and is now moving north.

Dulles airport posted this photo of its terminal, taken at 7 this morning:

