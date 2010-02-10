rumour: Morgan Stanley May Declare A Snow Day Tomorrow

Update:



We just got a call back from Morgan Stanley PR.

“It’s not something that we are considering at this time.”



“If the markets are open, we’re open.”

But what if people can’t get into work?



“We decline to comment any further.”

A major storm is headed our way in New York – 18 inches of snow starting tonight and a storm heading into “severe weather” territory tomorrow.

It’s so bad that we hear Morgan Stanley is considering calling a snow day tomorrow.

But, sadly, employees at competitors will have no such luck, according to sources.

JPM: “That doesn’t exist.”

Bank of America: “Markets don’t close for bad weather.”

But maybe they haven’t seen this report, yet. (See above.)

Crazy weatherman, we need you up north!

