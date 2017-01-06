Snow could delay the release of the US jobs report

ARNE DEDERT/AFP/Getty Images

Mother nature may delay the release of the December US non-farm payrolls report, due Friday morning in America.

According to Bloomberg, forecasts for snow in the Washington, D.C. area raise the possibility of a delayed opening for government agencies, potentially impacting the release of payrolls and trade data scheduled for 8.30am Friday US eastern time (12.30am Saturday AEDT).

“The government agencies have said in the past that in the event of a delayed opening, they will make every effort to publish the reports on their websites,” says Bloomberg.

A final decision on whether this will occur normally comes in the early morning on weather-affected days.

You can read more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.