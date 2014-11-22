The Buffalo Bills Stadium Is Buried In 6 Feet Of Snow -- And It Might Be Weeks Before They Can Play NFL Games There

Sunday’s Buffalo Bills-New York Jets game has been moved to Detroit and will be played on Monday night after a massive snowstorm brought Buffalo to a standstill this week.

The lake-effect storm, which dumped six feet of snow on parts of the town, buried Ralph Wilson Stadium and forced the team to cancel its practices. The team initially offered $US10 per hour and free tickets to anyone who would help clear the stadium, but that plan was abandoned after the game was moved.

Here’s what the stadium looked like on Thursday.

The team president told the Buffalo News that he doesn’t know if the stadium will be ready for the Bills’ next home game, which is scheduled for November 30th. The next home game after that isn’t until December 14th.

