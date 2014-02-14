10 Photos Of North Carolina Crippled By Snow

AP Katharine Newton, a student at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, calls her parents while walking more than two miles from campus to her parents’ home during a snow storm.

North Carolina got hit with a bad storm this week that has paralysed travel in the state and left thousands without power.

Hundreds of people have resorted to abandoning their cars on the roads. The scene looks similar to Atlanta last month, where an unusual storm halted traffic and forced drivers to spend the night in stores and schools.

The snow is expected to continue Thursday, according to WRAL. Parts of North Carolina have seen ice accumulations of a quarter-inch.

Hundreds of schools, daycares, churches, businesses, and government buildings are closed Thursday.

Check out some of the photos:



















Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.