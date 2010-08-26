Snorting-Coke-Off-Boobs Scene Is Staying In The Facebook Movie!

Photo: eirikso

We know you’ve all been at the edge of your seats about this, so we’re pleased to report that the snorting-cocaine-off-boobs scene is IN!Under fire from Facebook execs for making the founding of Facebook sexier than it was, the movie’s producers were apparently debating whether or not to cut a scene that features teenage girls parading around a Sean Parker bash offering guests the opportunity to snort lines off their boobs.



Reports of the scene have ruffled feathers outside of Facebook, too. Yesterday, we got an email from an outraged mum who vowed that if the scene was included, her teen would not be seeing the movie.

So scratch that ticket sale.

Matthew Beloni and Alison Hope Weiner report for THR >

