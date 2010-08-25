Angry mum: If Snorting-Coke-Off-Boobs Scene Is In Facebook Movie I'm Not Letting My Kid See It

Photo: Columbia

In response to our post about how the producers of the Facebook movie are still debating whether to include a scene in which Facebook exec Sean Parker snorts coke off the bare boobs of teenage girls (or something along those lines), we received the following email:What is the address or email for the producers? As a mum of a teen who will probably want to see this movie–I WON”T let him see it, if the racey scene stays in the movie. I’m sure many other parents feel the same way (at least those I know).



There is enough bombardment of trash in the movies and on TV lately. I’ve cut way back on letting my kids see MANY TV shows or some PG13 movies because they have some borderline trashy scenes, are sexually explicit or include raunchy humour that SHOULD be rated R.

Thank you.

