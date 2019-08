Waking up can be the worst. It can feel natural, especially in a half-awake state, to turn off that obnoxious noise trying to wake us up. But hitting the snooze button is just setting you up for failure. James E. Gangwisch, an assistant Professor at Columbia University and sleep expert, reveals why this is.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.