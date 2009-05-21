Snooty Country Clubs Forced To Invite The Unwashed Masses

The poor are bailing out the rich. Kind of.



Exclusive country clubs all around the country that in the past had years-long waiting lists to get in are now opening up, as the members cancel their memberships.

Rather than serve filet mignon in the dining room, they’re serving nachos.

People are acting rowdy.

WaPo has the full report

In western Pennsylvania alone, six clubs have staved off bankruptcy recently by opening at least partially to the public. Most of them share a plight similar to that in Uniontown, where a declining population and the recession have combined to make recruiting new members nearly impossible.

“Not long ago, people were dying to get in here and enjoy the luxuries in life,” said David Hughes, a lifelong member and the president of the UCC board of directors. “You could walk up to the bar and have your Manhattan handed to you the way you wanted it made. It was a who’s who of Uniontown, and now we’re trying to pull anybody in. The whole culture has changed overnight.”

Read the whole thing >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.