Snooth Raises Another $1 Million

New York-based wine-recommendation site Snooth is raising $1 million in angel funding from its initial angel backers, as well as a new group of international investors. This is the company’s second round, following an initial $300,000 raised in December 2006. We reviewed Snooth (favourably) here.



The new money will be used to add engineers, integrate the current backlog of merchants that have already partnered with Snooth, and add new retailers worldwide.

The investors include:

Ryan Moynagh – former Merrill Lynch i-banker, now runs Equatorial Partners, a Singapore based Oil and Gas Advisory firm.

Will Armitage – Business Development head of IG Group, a London-based spread betting company.

