The Artist Formerly Known As Snoop Dogg Plays Scrooge In An Adidas Ad [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:
- The artist formerly known as Snoop Dogg (he recently changed his rap surname to Lion) plays Ebenezer Scrooge in a new Adidas holiday campaign. Catchphrase: Bah Humbizzle. But really. Well, it’s better than his Hot Pockets rap.
- Jennifer Cohan, previously at GolinHarris, is going to be Edelman’s global chair of consumer practice starting in the new year.
- Wieden + Kennedy won Oreo’s upcoming Super Bowl spot from DraftFCB.
- According to Millward Brown, men like mobile ads more than women do.
- Ad Age breaks down what we know about the Super Bowl so far. Basically, it’s entirely to be determined…
- CEOs tell Digiday how to get a digital agency job.
- Time Warner Cable Media announced an enhancement of its partnership with AT&T AdWorks for 2013. By integrating AT&T U-verse homes into pre-existing scheduling network grids, marketers will have an easier time buying and managing TV campaigns nationwide.
Previously on Business Insider:
- Here’s Everything We Know About The Alleged Fraud At Microsoft’s PR Agency
- Macy’s CMO: Here’s Why We Stuck With Trump
- Here’s What Brad Pitt Had To Say About His Painfully Awkward Chanel Ad
- LinkedIn’s CEO Just Revealed How Big His Publishing Empire Is Now
- Why You Think CNBC’s Anchors Use Apple Laptops When They’ve Really Got PCs
- Tumblr’s Ad Chief Says Yes, We’re Doing Advertising … But No One Knows It
- How Samsung Turned A $10 Million Facebook Ad Buy Into $129 Million In Sales
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.