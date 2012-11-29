The Artist Formerly Known As Snoop Dogg Plays Scrooge In An Adidas Ad [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:



The artist formerly known as Snoop Dogg (he recently changed his rap surname to Lion) plays Ebenezer Scrooge in a new Adidas holiday campaign. Catchphrase: Bah Humbizzle. But really. Well, it’s better than his Hot Pockets rap.

Jennifer Cohan, previously at GolinHarris, is going to be Edelman’s global chair of consumer practice starting in the new year.

Wieden + Kennedy won Oreo’s upcoming Super Bowl spot from DraftFCB.

According to Millward Brown, men like mobile ads more than women do.

Ad Age breaks down what we know about the Super Bowl so far. Basically, it’s entirely to be determined…

CEOs tell Digiday how to get a digital agency job.

Time Warner Cable Media announced an enhancement of its partnership with AT&T AdWorks for 2013. By integrating AT&T U-verse homes into pre-existing scheduling network grids, marketers will have an easier time buying and managing TV campaigns nationwide.

