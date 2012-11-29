The Artist Formerly Known As Snoop Dogg Plays Scrooge In An Adidas Ad [THE BRIEF]

Laura Stampler

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

  • The artist formerly known as Snoop Dogg (he recently changed his rap surname to Lion) plays Ebenezer Scrooge in a new Adidas holiday campaign. Catchphrase: Bah Humbizzle. But really. Well, it’s better than his Hot Pockets rap.

  • Jennifer Cohan, previously at GolinHarris, is going to be Edelman’s global chair of consumer practice starting in the new year.
  • Wieden + Kennedy won Oreo’s upcoming Super Bowl spot from DraftFCB.
  • According to Millward Brown, men like mobile ads more than women do.
  • Ad Age breaks down what we know about the Super Bowl so far. Basically, it’s entirely to be determined…
  • CEOs tell Digiday how to get a digital agency job.
  • Time Warner Cable Media announced an enhancement of its partnership with AT&T AdWorks for 2013. By integrating AT&T U-verse homes into pre-existing scheduling network grids, marketers will have an easier time buying and managing TV campaigns nationwide.

