Snoop Dogg Interrupted Will Ferrell's Reddit AMA And It Was Amazing, Including A 'More Cowbell' Reference

Snoop Dogg has been known to be an active redditor with his Reddit handle Here_Comes_The_King, so it’s not a complete surprise that he would interrupt Will Ferrell’s recent Ask Me Anything (AMA).

The real surprise, however, came when he asked Ferrell about potentially coming onto his next album to play some cowbell, even if it was jokingly:

It’s not too crazy to imagine. Will Ferrell has shown off some impressive musical ability from playing the jazz flute in “Anchorman” to singing the Catalina Wine Mixer in “Step Brothers.”

However we can’t let the reference to “more cowbell” go without busting out the original clip. Enjoy:

