Snoop Dogg Is Coming Out With A Video Game That Mixes Fighting With Music

Photo: YouTube screencap

Snoop Dogg’s (Lion?) going from making music to simulating it on the small screen. The rapper’s coming out with a fighting game “Way of the Dogg” that combines music with his love for ’70s Kung Fu films.



In the game, you’ll need to coordinate rhythm beats to Snoop’s songs to knock out your enemy. (Is this the next generation of Parappa the Rappa?)

The rapper’s no stranger to video games.

If you checked out Tekken Tag Tournament 2 he made an appearance in one of the levels.

“Way of the Dogg” will be available on all platforms including iOS and Android.

Check out the trailer below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.