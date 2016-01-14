Snoop Dogg was not happy that Xbox Live was down -- so he complained to Bill Gates

Ed Szczepanski/USA TODAY Sports Music artist Snoop Dogg performs during the halftime show of the San Francisco 49erss vs Chicago Bears game at Levi’s Stadium.

Xbox Live, the online gaming service, went down last night for several hours — and rapper Snoop Dogg was not happy.

Snoop, real-name Calvin Cordozar Broadus, posted two Instagram videos outlining his annoyance with Microsoft.

“Message to [Microsoft] n [EA] server fix your s— or Playstation here we come,” he wrote.

Broadus then posted another message in which he urged former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates to reach out to his “people” because “we done with Xbox.”

The videos were broadcast to Snoop’s eight million Instagram followers and amassed 61,000 “likes.”





Xbox Live is now back up.

