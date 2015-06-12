Snoop Dogg steps into the Twitter CEO ring

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Snoop Dogg wants to be the bo$$US of Twitter now.

Twitter’s next CEO needs to be someone “who really uses and loves the product in every single way,” said newly appointed interim Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

If Dorsey is looking for a candidate list, he can just turn to his own product.

By including his own #SnoopforCEO hashtag, Snoop Dogg shows potential for the position.

Farhad Manjoo, a New York Times reporter, said it was “his job to lose”, although his follower count doesn’t quite match Snoop’s.

This really is my job to lose. https://t.co/N2qY44nHaG

— Farhad Manjoo (@fmanjoo) June 11, 2015

Another tech journalist, Ed Bott, stepped up for the job, although he remains a few thousand retweets away from getting it.

If this tweet gets 20,000 RTs, @jack said I could be the new Twitter CEO.

— Ed Bott (@edbott) June 11, 2015

A fake account for the anonymous creator of bitcoin nominated the blockchain. It unfortunately lacks the human qualification that CEOs have.

I’m excited to announce that the block chain will be the new Twitter CEO. I, for one, welcome our new distributed sentient ledger overlord.

— Satoshi Nakamoto (@Satoshi_N_) June 11, 2015

This Tweet-in might be most accurate though.

I have an idea for Twitter’s new CEO:….¯\_(ツ)_/¯

— Cameron Grey (@Cameron_Gray) June 11, 2015

