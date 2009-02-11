Snoop Dogg To Release Next Album Through MTV

After just confirming this morning that he’d parted ways with longtime label Interscope/Geffen, Snoop Dogg has signed a multi-rights deal with MTV to distribute, market and promote his next album, Malice in Wonderland, which is due out later this year.

Snoop’s always been a close friend of the channel, so the partnership isn’t a huge surprise, but this is the first time we can recall that MTV’s put out an album, so it will be interesting to see how they plan to distribute the music. However, they already indicated to Billboard that they plan to get the disc into retail stores.

