Snoop Dogg Doesn't Think Being Gay Is 'Acceptable' In The Rap World

‘It’s acceptable in the singing world, but in the rap world I don’t know if it will ever be acceptable.’

Snoop Dogg (or Snoop Lion, whatever you want to call him these days) is a vocal supporter of gay marriage, but that doesn’t mean he thinks the music world is ready for a gay rapper.



When asked by The Guardian if Frank Ocean coming out last year would pave the way for other gay rappers, Snoop had a somewhat surprising response.

“Frank Ocean ain’t no rapper. He’s a singer. It’s acceptable in the singing world, but in the rap world I don’t know if it will ever be acceptable because rap is so masculine.”

He continues, “It’s like a football team. You can’t be in a locker room full of motherf—– tough-arse dudes, then all of a sudden say, ‘Hey, man, I like you.’ You know, that’s going to be tough.”

But, Snoop clarifies that he personally feels different, “I don’t have a problem with gay people. I got some gay homies.”

TMZ caught up with Snoop this weekend in L.A. where he tried to explain his comments, saying: “I’m not trying to change you, just trying to be a better me.” Watch below.

Unfortunately your browser does not support IFrames.

Snoop Lion Talks Love & Gay Marriage – Watch More Celebrity Videos or Subscribe

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.