Snoop Dogg thinks the NCAA is scamming his football player son

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for AOL NEW YORK, NY – MAY 03: Snoop Dog performs onstage at the AOL NewFront 2016 at Seaport District NYC on May 3, 2016 in New York City.

Snoop Dogg’s son, Cornell Broadus, plays for UCLA’s football team. Like all college athletes, Broadus puts in gruelling hours of training every week, contributes to making billions of dollars for the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), and makes no money himself.

Snoop isn’t happy about that.

“I think it’s a scam,” Snoop told Business Insider recently. “I don’t like that rule. I think they should be paid.”

Most of the arguments in favour of paying college athletes are based on economic fairness: If people make money for an organisation, the organisation should pay them in turn.

Snoop agrees, but points out that not paying college athletes harms them in other ways. He believes it fails to teach players important lessons about money.

“As soon as he leaves college, you try to teach him the [football] business, but you never taught him the business while he was in college,” Snoop said. “So when he gets a handful of money, he blows it and does something stupid with it.”

Furthermore, Snoop argues, not paying college athletes damages the relationship between those students and the institution when they graduate. The athletes feel neglected by the university they worked for and brough glory to, which makes it hard for them to be proud of their school.

“I have a lot of friends who made universities very famous and made other kids want to go to those universities, and made universities a lot of money,” Snoop said. “Then when they leave the university, they get treated like they never even went there.”

Snoop has followed football since he was a child. Before his rap career took off, he tried to become a professional football player. And for the past decade, he’s coached a youth football league, which is being chronicled in the new AOL docuseries “Coach Snoop,” premiering on May 19.

“I made my sons play football,” Snoop said. “My second son didn’t want to play. I had to make him play and I had to pay him to play. And now he’s in college, so hopefully he’s going to get paid and pay me back when he goes to the NFL.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.