Snoop Dogg Returns For Hot Pockets With Kate Upton In Ad Targeting Stoners

Hot Pockets continued its pursuit of the hard-to-reach stoner demographic earlier today by releasing an entirely bizarre four-minute music video starring Kate Upton, Snoop Dogg, and Larry King.

The video is set to the tune of Biz Markie’s 1989 hit “Just a Friend,” but the lyrics have been changed to be about Hot Pocket’s new “hot buttery crusts” and “premium meats.” The mostly nonsensical video features lots of bright colours, Upton and Snoop dancing on clouds, and not-so-subtle marijuana innuendo about “lighting about taste buds” and “baking all day.”

Also, there is a part where Larry King wears a gold chain that says “CHEESE.”

While the first Hot Pocket/Snoop Dogg collaboration, “Pocket Like It’s Hot,” felt clever and fresh, the follow-up is a self-conscious ploy to get people’s attention because Kate Upton is involved:

