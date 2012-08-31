Snoop Dogg's Promoter Sued For $115K Over Cancelled Performance

Exchange LA is suing promotion company Movement Management for breach of contract and fraud.

Photo: YouTube

A nightclub wants $115,000 from a Snoop Dogg promoter who allegedly double-booked the star in June, according to TMZ. Exchange LA club filed a lawsuit in L.A. against promotion company Movement Management after Snoop—who recently changed his moniker to “Snoop Lion”—failed to make a scheduled June 30th appearance at the nightclub.



Instead, Snoop was performing in Europe during his scheduled appearance.

The nightclub claims Movement won’t pay back its $15,000 to book the performer, and is suing for breach of contract and fraud.

In addition to wanting back its deposit, Exchange LA is also asking for $100,000 in punitive damages.

Looks like someone is in the dogghouse.

SEE ALSO: Why a “Beverly Hills Cop” TV show may be a bad bet for networks >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.