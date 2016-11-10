Snoop Dogg calls Canada his 'new home' after Trump's win and asks for Drake's help moving

Snoop Dogg joined the list of celebrities eager to leave the US for Canada now that Donald Trump is president when he enlisted the help of Toronto native and fellow rapper Drake to find a residence in the Ontario city on Wednesday.

Following Trump’s upset victory in the presidential election on Tuesday, Snoop posted a picture of Toronto’s CN Tower on Instagram with a caption that called the city his “new home” and included a plea to his “nefew” Drake.

My new home. @champagnepapi I need the hookup on some property. Nefew fuck this shit I'm going to the. 6ix A photo posted by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Nov 9, 2016 at 1:02am PST



Snoop later posted expletive-filled footage of Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine speaking at Hillary Clinton’s concession speech on Wednesday, in which he called out Kaine as “weak” and lamented that Bernie Sanders wasn’t Clinton’s running mate.

The rapper also tweeted grieving Bitmoji and a meme that called Wednesday the “2nd worst day in America” next to 9/11. The only bright spot for Snoop was, understandably for the rapper who has long been associated with weed culture, the legalization of recreational marijuana in his home state of California.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.