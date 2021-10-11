Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart enjoy ‘sweets and treats’ in spooky ‘Very Tasty Halloween’ trailer

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart. YouTube/Peacock

The celebrity duo will reunite in the upcoming Peacock special, “Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween.”

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart appear in playful costumes as contestants prepare Halloween treats.

Tasty food content creator Alvin Zhou joins as a guest judge.

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart are challenging a group of creative bakers to whip up some spooky confectioneries in a new Halloween special.

Fans of the celebrity cooking duo will rejoice as a trailer for “Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween,” dropped on Monday.

Snoop and Stewart will act as judges for the food competition special, along with Alvin Zhou, food content creator for Buzzfeed’s “Tasty.”

In the new trailer, both famous figures are decked out in their costumed best as they prepare to evaluate talented bakers who will compete to create a “full-sensory 12×12 Halloween world that celebrates the colorful creativity of Halloween,” according to a press release.

Snoop immediately ramps up the pressure in the trailer’s opening with a ghoulish rhyme. “The ghouls and freaks are on the prowl. I need sweets and treats to stop my stomach growl,” he said. “I haven’t thrown a Halloween party in a minute. I want this to be one for the history books, you understand me?”

The iconic West Coast rapper and the lifestyle guru initially met on an episode of ‘The Martha Stewart Show” in 2008. The episode became so popular with viewers that Snoop showed up for a second appearance the following year.

Since then, the pair have capitalized on their unique dynamic, making numerous appearances together on various commercials and television shows, including “Roast of Justin Bieber,” ‘Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party,’ and the “2021 Puppy Bowl.”

When previously questioned on NBC’s “Today” about their surprising friendship, Stewart, 80, admitted she thought they were a “weird couple,” and, Snoop, 40, agreed, adding, “Yeah, we were odd.”

“But we fit right in,” he continued. “You know, cooking with Martha just seemed like the right space to be in.”

The show will air on Oct. 21 and is the first unscripted program on Peacock as part of a partnership with BuzzFeed