Here's The Video Of Snoop Dogg Meeting John Kerry In The White House

You don’t often get to see a famed rapper meeting with America’s top diplomat, but today is your lucky day.

Calvin Broadus, better known as Snoop Dogg (or Snoop Lion), had a private moment with none other than Secretary of State John Kerry at the White House on Dec. 9, and now we’ve got video — complete with a fist bump at the end — to prove it.

It was pretty loud at the event so the audio is a bit hard to make out, but you can see John and his wife Teresa Heinz-Kerry, along with Snoop. Here’s how he announced it on Twitter:

From Foreign Policy:

The video was taken at one of the formal receptions the Obama administration threw in early December to celebrate this year’s Kennedy Center Honorees: opera singer Martina Arroyo, pianist and singer Billy Joel, keyboardist and composer Herbie Hancock, actress Shirley MacLaine and songwriter Carlos Santana. During the awards ceremony, Santana, a Mexican-American, had the line of the night when he joked that the “last time I felt like this is when I crossed the border and they gave me a wad of tickets to Disneyland and I rode the rides over and over again.”

Now watch, from Snoop Dogg’s Instagram:

Soon after Snoop announced the video to his followers, the State Department sent out this tweet, which a spokeswoman told Foreign Policy was a joke showing they both had something in common:

