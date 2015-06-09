Snoop Dogg is suing PBR

Rene Macura Snoop Dogg signs a cup during a memorabilia donation to the Hard Rock Cafe Hollywood .

Snoop Dogg is suing Pabst Blue Ribbon.

On Monday, the SoCal rapper filed a suit over a deal he says entitles him a portion of the proceeds from the company’s sale last year.

In 2011, Snoop Dogg signed a three-year agreement to endorse Colt 45’s fruit-flavored malt beer Blast.

PBR owned Colt 45 and launched Blast in response to the success of sweet alcoholic energy drinks like Four Loko.

According to the lawsuit filed on Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court, Snoop is seeking 10% of the net sales price paid to Pabst for Blast. Last year, a group of investors bought PBR for $US700 million.

The lawsuit states that Snoop’s contract called for him to receive a portion of the sale price if Pabst sold its Colt 45 operations before January 2016. The lawsuit states Pabst told the rapper that the sale didn’t trigger the clause entitling him to sale proceeds.

An email sent to Pabst was not immediately returned.

As part of his sponsorship, Snoop DJed PBR parties, played concerts hosted by the beer maker and made appearances at Blast events. Several years into his contract, Snoop also started working as an ambassador for Colt 45 itself. The brand crafted a campaign around Snoop Dogg called Keep It Colt 45.

