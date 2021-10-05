Snoop Dogg says Prince William and Prince Harry are his ‘boys’ and they can reach out to him ‘whenever they want’

Snoop Dogg said he’s good friends with Prince Harry and Prince William. Amy Sussman/Getty Images/Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Snoop Dogg has revealed that he’s friends with Prince Harry and Prince William.

“Harry and William are my boys,” he said. “As soon as I knew they were fans, I reached out to them.”

Snoop also revealed he’s good pals with David Beckham and plans to cook him chicken and waffles.

Snoop Dogg’s most famous friendship might be with Martha Stewart, but the rapper also recently revealed that he’s close with Prince Harry and Prince William.

“Harry and William are my boys,” Snoop Dogg told The Mirror’s Halina Watts.

“As soon as I knew they were fans, I reached out to them and we’ve been cool ever since,” he added. “I look out for them, and they can reach out to me whenever they want – they know that.”

Snoop Dogg also praised Prince Harry for leaving Donald Trump off the guest list when he married Meghan Markle. Trump was president at the time of the 2018 royal wedding.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle emerge from Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018, after their wedding ceremony. BEN BIRCHALL/AFP via Getty Images

“I said Prince Harry had big balls when he didn’t invite Trump to the wedding,” the rapper continued. “And now, for real, I say he’s got an even bigger set of balls.”

Snoop commended Harry and Markle for stepping back from the royal family and deciding to move to Montecito, California.

“Him and Meghan are living their lives like they want and that can’t be an easy thing with the whole world judging them,” he said. “They got to live life their way – they get a lot of respect from me for that.”

The rapper, who recently revealed he learned to cook from Gordon Ramsay, even invited the royal couple to Thanksgiving dinner at his place in Los Angeles.

“If they want to come over for Thanksgiving dinner, they are in for something special,” he said. “They can come over to Snoop’s crib.”

David Beckham and Snoop Dogg at ‘Live 8 London’ in Hyde Park on July 2, 2005 in London, England. Brian Aris/Live 8 via Getty Images

Snoop Dogg said he’s also looking forward to cooking for another famous British friend, revealing he’s good pals with David Beckham.

“David is my boy,” the rapper added. “We’ve been friends for 15 years now. He loves hip hop, I love soccer. It was always going to be a friendship that worked.”

“The first time I took him for lunch it was chicken and waffles,” he said. “Next time we meet I’m going to make it for him.”