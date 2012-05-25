Here's Snoop Dogg Throwing Out A First Pitch In Absurd Fashion

Snoop Dogg was in Chicago yesterday to throw out the first pitch in the White Sox-Twins game, and he didn’t disappoint.



Snoop got the ball over the plate cleanly, then busted out a Usain Bolt pose and Tebowed on his way off the field.

“It was a strike. It was a changeup, screwball. It was one of my pitches that I normally don’t really go into, but we are in the Windy City so I had to make sure it got over the plate the right way.”

Not a lot of people were at U.S. Cellular Field to see Snoop’s pitch, though. Official attendance was 20,167, or 49.7 per cent of the stadium’s capacity.

