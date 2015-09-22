Snoop Dogg is launching the 'encyclopedia for cannabis'

Snoop Dogg has moved from rap artist to tech investor, but now he’s trying his hand at being a startup founder too.

His new business, Merry Jane, will be an “information hotline” for cannabis and give companies and pot enthusiasts a place to find authentic information.

“In the beginning, it was more investing on creativity. Then it became more business. Then it was things that I like, for example, the cannabis industry,” Snoop Dogg said.

Merry Jane will have a news articles, a cooking show, music videos, and some original series, including one called “Deflowered” that’s described as an interview series where one person enjoys pot and shares their new life experience. There will also be a database of dispensaries and their strains to help match pot users with what would be best for them.

“We’re going to be like the encyclopedia to the cannabis world,” Snoop Dogg said.

Snoop Dogg isn’t the only celeb to enjoy a smoke, so his friend Seth Rogen will be a part of the venture. Snoop Dogg also wants to bring more people into the cannabis industry and give them the information they need. Before the site launches in October, they’re inviting 420 people a day into the beta site.

“It gives me proud honour to say that Merry Jane will be the door to bring people out of the closet that do what we do,” Snoop Dogg said. “We’re a better world if everyone comes out of the closet and says that they like to smoke.”

