Snoop Dogg: Dr. Dre's Long-Awaited Album "Detox" Almost Done

Snoop Dogg is probably not the most reliable source, but we almost believe him:



Idolator: A lot of people wonder if Dr. Dre will ever stop lifting weights and giving tracks to other Aftermath artists long enough to release his much-awaited Detox, but after four years of delays, Snoop Dogg says it could drop any second.

“You know me, I was starting to doubt it myself and then I went up in there and he played so much music for me it knocked my head off. I see what he got them waiting for, it’s on and poppin’. He got records, he got heat.”

He also has to figure out which tracks featuring which rappers are actually worth releasing in 2008, as the game has changed many times since the release of The Chronic 2001. (Just ask The Game.)

More on idolator.com>

